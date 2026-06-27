US allows limited re-release of Anthropic's Mythos 5 AI model

27 June 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The US government has allowed artificial intelligence company Anthropic to re-release its Mythos 5 model to a select group of customers and partners after previously restricting access over national security concerns, media reports said on Friday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick informed the company that a set of trusted users could once again access the model, according to a letter seen by NBC News.

Anthropic said on US social media company X: “The government notified us that Mythos 5, our strongest cybersecurity model, can be redeployed to a set of US organizations that operate and defend critical infrastructure.”

The restoration is expected to cover around 100 organizations, including government agencies and private companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The model is designed to identify cyber vulnerabilities and support defensive cybersecurity operations.

Two weeks ago, Lutnick invoked export control authorities to require Anthropic to suspend access to Mythos 5 and its consumer model, Fable 5, citing national security threats.

The move came hours after OpenAI announced that it would release its latest GPT-5.6 models in phases at the federal government's request.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman described the staggered launch as "bad news," saying the company had initially planned a broader rollout.

Anthropic said discussions with government officials would continue over the weekend as it seeks to restore access to Fable 5.

According to NBC News, the Trump administration has been developing a framework to test advanced AI models for safety risks while strengthening cybersecurity protections.