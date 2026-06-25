Rafael Huseynov: Turkic and Islamic cultural heritage requires greater study and promotion

25 June 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Academician Rafael Huseynov has addressed the 2nd forum titled "Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" held in Baku, AzerNEWS.

The event was organized by the Korpu Turkman Heritage Research Center Public Union in partnership with the Azerbaijan's Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.

In his speech, Rafael Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan has gone through various challenges over many years to reach its present stage of development:

"Indeed, Azerbaijan has gone through various challenges over many years to reach its present stage of development," he said.

Rafael Huseynov pointed out that Azerbaijan's achievements are deeply rooted in its strong traditions of statehood, the determination of its people, and the significant contributions of individuals who have served the country throughout its history. He noted that the efforts of these figures have played an important role in strengthening Azerbaijan's international recognition and global standing.

He also highlighted the importance of research and promotion of the cultural heritage of the Turkic and Islamic worlds. The academician stated that elements of oral literature, folklore, and spiritual heritage once heard in childhood from grandparents are now being systematically collected and studied in scientific form. This process, he said, is essential for preserving national memory and passing it on to future generations.

The forum continues to serve as a platform for discussions on the protection of Turkman heritage, the strengthening of cooperation between civil society organizations, and the promotion of shared cultural values across regions.