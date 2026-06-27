Putin signs law protecting foreign contract soldiers from deportation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law prohibiting the deportation of foreign nationals who have served in the Russian Armed Forces under a military contract, AzerNEWS reports.
Under the new legislation, foreign citizens who have completed contract service with the Russian military cannot be denied a temporary residence permit, residence permit, or work permit.
The law also stipulates that any such documents already issued to eligible individuals cannot be revoked.
The measure grants additional legal protections to foreign nationals who have served under contract in the Russian army, allowing them to retain or obtain legal residency and employment status in the country.
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