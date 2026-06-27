Russia, China conduct six-hour joint air patrol in Asia-Pacific region

27 June 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of China's People's Liberation Army have carried out a joint six-hour aerial patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, AzerNEWS reports, citing Russia's Ministry of Defense.

In a statement, the ministry said that the air group consisted of Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers and Chinese Xian H-6K strategic bombers.

"The air group conducted an aerial patrol over the East China Sea and the western waters of the Pacific Ocean. The joint flight lasted approximately six hours," the ministry said.

The patrol underscores the growing military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, which have increasingly expanded joint exercises and strategic operations in recent years amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Joint patrols by Russian and Chinese strategic aircraft are closely monitored by regional powers, as they demonstrate the two countries' ability to coordinate long-range military operations and project their presence across key maritime areas.

The latest mission comes as Russia and China continue to strengthen their defense partnership through a series of joint exercises, naval drills and coordinated air operations aimed at enhancing interoperability between their armed forces.