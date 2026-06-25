Romania: Russia's expulsion of our diplomat 'predictable'
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed on Thursday the recent expulsion of a Romanian diplomat from Russia, saying it's "predictable", AzerNEWS reports.
Earlier in the day, Russia summoned Romania's ambassador and informed him about the declaration of persona non grata of the interim manager of the Consulate General of Romania in St. Petersburg, as well as the consulate's closure.
The ministry also stated that this was a response from Moscow to the Romanian authorities' decision in May, following the drone incident, to declare the Russian ambassador persona non grata and close the Russian Consulate General in Constanta.
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