Ursula von der Leyen expected to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia next week

24 June 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is expected to pay a visit to Azerbaijan on July 1, according to reports.

AzerNEWS reports that the visit is expected to focus on key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, including energy, economic ties, and regional connectivity.

During the visit, discussions are anticipated to cover prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding economic engagement, and enhancing collaboration in the energy sector, where Azerbaijan has emerged as an important partner for Europe.

The meetings are also expected to include an exchange of views on regional developments and broader cooperation initiatives aimed at promoting connectivity and economic integration.

She is expected to also visit Armenia.

According to the sources speaking to Politico, the EU delegation, which will also include Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, will visit Armenia in a high-profile show of support for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after his pro-European party secured a decisive victory in the country's June parliamentary election.