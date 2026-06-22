Taekwondo champions crowned at Schoolchildren's Sports Olympiad [PHOTOS]

The taekwondo competitions held as part of the National Schoolchildren's Sports Olympiad have come to an end, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition took place at the Sports and Health Club of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A total of 128 athletes born between 2012 and 2014 competed in 19 weight categories, representing 14 sports schools.

At the conclusion of the tournament, the winners and medalists were awarded medals and gifts by the organizers. The awards were presented by Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Vice President Hikmat Samadov and Head of Department at the Ministry of Science and Education Elnur Aliyev.

In the boys' category, the winners were as follows: in the 33 kg division, Yusif Zarbaliyev from Agsu Youth Sports School took first place, followed by Ramal Asadzade from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 and third-place finishers Ismayil Zeynalov from Masalli Youth Sports School and Mirhuseyn Mammadli from Lankaran Youth Sports School.

In the 37 kg division, Fakhri Huseynli and Hasan Adigozalov, both representing Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School, won first and second places respectively.

Mehdi Gadimaliyev from Guba Olympic Reserve Sports School and Yusif Suleymanov from Shamkir Youth Sports School shared third place.

In the 41 kg category, Ulvi Mammadov from Agsu Youth Sports School claimed gold, while Samuray Babayev from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 took silver. Yusif Mammadli from Lankaran Youth Sports School and Malikajdar Galabayov from Sports School No. 6 shared bronze medals.

In the 45 kg category, Kamal Allahverdiyev from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 finished first, followed by Ismayil Ibrahimov from Sports School No. 6. Pünhan Heydarli from Masalli Youth Sports School and Royal Aliyev from Tovuz Youth Sports School took third place.

In the 49 kg division, Raul Nasibov from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 won gold, Elmir Bagirov from Tovuz Youth Sports School earned silver, while Mahammad Barkhudarli from Yevlakh Youth Sports School and Mahammad Iskandarov from Sports School No. 6 finished third.

In the 53 kg category, Zaur Huseynov from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 became champion, with Janali Jafarov from Tovuz Youth Sports School taking second place. Mehrac Hasanov from Sports School No. 6 and Ugur Abdullayev from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School won bronze.

In the 57 kg division, Shahin Abdullayev from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School took first place, Musa Guliyev from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 finished second, and Ilham Rashidov from Sports School No. 6 and Eldeniz Tagiyev from Tovuz Youth Sports School shared third place.

In the 61 kg category, Emin Gasimov from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School won gold, followed by Umid Aliyev from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1. Ayxan Safarli from Sumgayit Olympic Reserve Sports School and Yahya Suleymanli from Sports School No. 6 claimed bronze medals.

In the 65 kg division, Yusif Nagizade from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 took first place, Alikhan Mammadov from Sumgayit Olympic Reserve Sports School finished second, and Nihat Ahmadov from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School and Aqshin Abdullayev from Tovuz Youth Sports School placed third.

In the over 65 kg category, Kenan Alizade from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 won the title. Elxan Agayev from Shamkir Youth Sports School took second place, while Mikayil Valiyev from Sports School No. 6 and Islam Ismayilov from Shamkir Youth Sports School shared third place.

In the girls' competitions, Ahu Iskandar from Sports School No. 6 won the 29 kg category, while Maryam Almuradova from the Education Regional Information Center finished second.

In the 33 kg category, Ayshan Abazarova from Sports School No. 6 took first place, Madina Hanifeyeva from the same school finished second, and Aysan Huseynova from Yevlakh Youth Sports School and Fidan Muxtarzade from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 shared third place.

In the 37 kg division, Zahra Huseynova from Masalli Youth Sports School won gold, Fidan Gafarova from Sports School No. 6 earned silver, while Khadija Guliyeva from Lankaran Youth Sports School and Nazli Hajiya from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 took bronze.

In the 41 kg category, Ruqayya Aliyeva from the Education Regional Information Center became champion, followed by Zahra Rahimli from Guba Olympic Reserve Sports School. Banu Heybatsoy from Yevlakh Youth Sports School and Sara Aliyeva from Masalli Youth Sports School shared third place.

In the 44 kg division, Inci Oruczade from Sports School No. 6 won first place, Deniz Ismayilli from the same school took second, and Tuba Mammadova from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 and Inci Babayeva from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School finished third.

In the 47 kg category, Sabina Islamzade from the Education Regional Information Center claimed gold, Fidan Jafarzade from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 took silver, while Nigar Sokovich from Sports School No. 6 and Aylan Khammedova from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School won bronze medals.

In the 51 kg division, Zeynab Alizade from Sports School No. 6 finished first, Saida Pashayeva from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School took second, and Fatima Agazade from Lankaran Youth Sports School and Sama Iskandarli from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 shared third place.

In the 55 kg category, Eda Eren from the Education Regional Information Center won gold, while Nuray Gasimzade from Sports School No. 6 finished second.

In the 59 kg division, Gulnaz Abdullayeva from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School took first place, and Maryam Asadova from Guba Olympic Reserve Sports School finished second.