Taekwondo champions crowned at Schoolchildren's Sports Olympiad [PHOTOS]

The taekwondo competitions held as part of the National
Schoolchildren's Sports Olympiad have come to an end,
AzerNEWS reports.
The competition took place at the Sports and Health Club of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations.
A total of 128 athletes born between 2012 and 2014 competed in
19 weight categories, representing 14 sports schools.
At the conclusion of the tournament, the winners and medalists
were awarded medals and gifts by the organizers. The awards were
presented by Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Vice President Hikmat
Samadov and Head of Department at the Ministry of Science and
Education Elnur Aliyev.
In the boys' category, the winners were as follows: in the 33 kg
division, Yusif Zarbaliyev from Agsu Youth Sports School took first
place, followed by Ramal Asadzade from Ganja Youth Sports School
No. 1 and third-place finishers Ismayil Zeynalov from Masalli Youth
Sports School and Mirhuseyn Mammadli from Lankaran Youth Sports
School.
In the 37 kg division, Fakhri Huseynli and Hasan Adigozalov,
both representing Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School, won
first and second places respectively.
Mehdi Gadimaliyev from Guba Olympic Reserve Sports School and
Yusif Suleymanov from Shamkir Youth Sports School shared third
place.
In the 41 kg category, Ulvi Mammadov from Agsu Youth Sports
School claimed gold, while Samuray Babayev from Ganja Youth Sports
School No. 1 took silver. Yusif Mammadli from Lankaran Youth Sports
School and Malikajdar Galabayov from Sports School No. 6 shared
bronze medals.
In the 45 kg category, Kamal Allahverdiyev from Ganja Youth
Sports School No. 1 finished first, followed by Ismayil Ibrahimov
from Sports School No. 6. Pünhan Heydarli from Masalli Youth Sports
School and Royal Aliyev from Tovuz Youth Sports School took third
place.
In the 49 kg division, Raul Nasibov from Ganja Youth Sports
School No. 1 won gold, Elmir Bagirov from Tovuz Youth Sports School
earned silver, while Mahammad Barkhudarli from Yevlakh Youth Sports
School and Mahammad Iskandarov from Sports School No. 6 finished
third.
In the 53 kg category, Zaur Huseynov from Ganja Youth Sports
School No. 1 became champion, with Janali Jafarov from Tovuz Youth
Sports School taking second place. Mehrac Hasanov from Sports
School No. 6 and Ugur Abdullayev from Gadabay District Complex
Youth Sports School won bronze.
In the 57 kg division, Shahin Abdullayev from Gadabay District
Complex Youth Sports School took first place, Musa Guliyev from
Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 finished second, and Ilham Rashidov
from Sports School No. 6 and Eldeniz Tagiyev from Tovuz Youth
Sports School shared third place.
In the 61 kg category, Emin Gasimov from Gadabay District
Complex Youth Sports School won gold, followed by Umid Aliyev from
Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1. Ayxan Safarli from Sumgayit
Olympic Reserve Sports School and Yahya Suleymanli from Sports
School No. 6 claimed bronze medals.
In the 65 kg division, Yusif Nagizade from Ganja Youth Sports
School No. 1 took first place, Alikhan Mammadov from Sumgayit
Olympic Reserve Sports School finished second, and Nihat Ahmadov
from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School and Aqshin
Abdullayev from Tovuz Youth Sports School placed third.
In the over 65 kg category, Kenan Alizade from Ganja Youth
Sports School No. 1 won the title. Elxan Agayev from Shamkir Youth
Sports School took second place, while Mikayil Valiyev from Sports
School No. 6 and Islam Ismayilov from Shamkir Youth Sports School
shared third place.
In the girls' competitions, Ahu Iskandar from Sports School No.
6 won the 29 kg category, while Maryam Almuradova from the
Education Regional Information Center finished second.
In the 33 kg category, Ayshan Abazarova from Sports School No. 6
took first place, Madina Hanifeyeva from the same school finished
second, and Aysan Huseynova from Yevlakh Youth Sports School and
Fidan Muxtarzade from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 shared third
place.
In the 37 kg division, Zahra Huseynova from Masalli Youth Sports
School won gold, Fidan Gafarova from Sports School No. 6 earned
silver, while Khadija Guliyeva from Lankaran Youth Sports School
and Nazli Hajiya from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 took
bronze.
In the 41 kg category, Ruqayya Aliyeva from the Education
Regional Information Center became champion, followed by Zahra
Rahimli from Guba Olympic Reserve Sports School. Banu Heybatsoy
from Yevlakh Youth Sports School and Sara Aliyeva from Masalli
Youth Sports School shared third place.
In the 44 kg division, Inci Oruczade from Sports School No. 6
won first place, Deniz Ismayilli from the same school took second,
and Tuba Mammadova from Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 and Inci
Babayeva from Gadabay District Complex Youth Sports School finished
third.
In the 47 kg category, Sabina Islamzade from the Education
Regional Information Center claimed gold, Fidan Jafarzade from
Ganja Youth Sports School No. 1 took silver, while Nigar Sokovich
from Sports School No. 6 and Aylan Khammedova from Gadabay District
Complex Youth Sports School won bronze medals.
In the 51 kg division, Zeynab Alizade from Sports School No. 6
finished first, Saida Pashayeva from Gadabay District Complex Youth
Sports School took second, and Fatima Agazade from Lankaran Youth
Sports School and Sama Iskandarli from Ganja Youth Sports School
No. 1 shared third place.
In the 55 kg category, Eda Eren from the Education Regional
Information Center won gold, while Nuray Gasimzade from Sports
School No. 6 finished second.
In the 59 kg division, Gulnaz Abdullayeva from Gadabay District
Complex Youth Sports School took first place, and Maryam Asadova
from Guba Olympic Reserve Sports School finished second.