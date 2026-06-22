Azerbaijan Tango Festival kicks off in Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The international tango festival El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival, dedicated to Argentina's Flag Day, has officially opened in Baku, offering audiences a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Argentine tango, AzerNEWS reports.

The spectacular event transformed the historic heart of the Azerbaijani capital into a vibrant celebration of dance, music, and cultural exchange.

A specially designed dance floor was set up near the Gosha Gala Gates at the entrance to Icherisheher, where residents, visitors, and tango enthusiasts gathered to enjoy an unforgettable evening. Distinguished guests included government and public officials, heads of diplomatic missions, cultural figures, and representatives of the international dance community.

In her welcoming remarks, Mariángeles Bellusci, Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan, highlighted the festival as an excellent opportunity to explore Argentina's rich cultural heritage and the spirit of tango, a dance born on the streets of Buenos Aires and Montevideo that has captivated audiences worldwide. She noted that music and dance have the power to unite people and strengthen friendship between nations, adding that it was especially symbolic that the festival's opening coincided with Argentina's Flag Day.

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Council and People's Artist Tarana Muradova expressed hope that the festival would become a lasting tradition in Baku. She noted that the council is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year and is organizing Azerbaijan's first-ever tango festival.

Special recognition was given to producer and international projects curator Artur Ostrolutsky, AzDC founder and six-time world champion Eldar Jafarov, and international-category producer and judge Valentin Reshetnikov for their contributions to the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Eldar Jafarov described tango as a universal language capable of transcending borders and bringing people together. He noted that the festival represents a new chapter in Baku's cultural life and will help promote dance culture and sports in Azerbaijan through international cooperation. Jafarov also revealed plans to host seven international dance festivals in Azerbaijan as part of the UNESCO International Dance Council project, "Seven Dance Wonders of the World."

Head of the international network MetropoliTango, Barbara Cicero, emphasized that tango teaches people to understand one another without words, while Reshetnikov expressed confidence that Baku could secure a permanent place on the international tango calendar. He also noted that the Baku stage of the MetropoliTango world series serves as the final qualifying event for the World Cup finals, scheduled to take place in Italy in two weeks.

Following the official speeches, a traditional nagara ensemble energized the audience with powerful rhythms and colorful national costumes. The evening then shifted to the passionate world of tango as renowned dancers, including Yanina Quinones and Neri Piliu, Maxim Gerasimov and Ornella Simonetto, and Utku Kuley and Iris Dogdu Kuley took the stage alongside representatives of Azerbaijani tango schools.

The musical program featured Solo Tango Orquesta, widely regarded as one of the world's leading tango orchestras. Their performance of Libertango by Astor Piazzolla captivated the audience, while the evening concluded with a breathtaking group performance to La Cumparsita by Gerardo Matos Rodríguez, earning thunderous applause and cries of "Bravo!"

The inaugural El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival is taking place in Icherisheher from June 19–24.

Organized in partnership with the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Dance Council, the festival features street milongas, concerts, gastronomic events, master classes, film screenings, and the international MetropoliTango championship.

More information about the project and the festival program can be found on the official website and the festival's Instagram page.

The festival will conclude on June 24 with a special concert dedicated to the memory of Carlos Gardel, one of the most iconic figures in the history of tango.

Tickets are available for online purchase via iTicket.Az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.