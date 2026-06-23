Trump says Ford and General Motors could be involved in weapons production

23 June 2026 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. automakers, including Ford and General Motors, could soon be enlisted to help manufacture weapons as part of efforts to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S. Armed Forces, President Donald Trump said.

AzerNEWS reports that Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House.

The U.S. president said discussions are underway with the companies regarding potential cooperation in the defense sector. He added that meetings with representatives of major American defense manufacturers are expected to take place in the coming days.

“We are building a lot of factories across the country. They are holding talks with General Motors and Ford. As far as I know, General Motors is very interested in this initiative and could reopen several plants,” Trump said.

He noted that the United States plans to expand production of Patriot air defense systems, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and other weapons.

Trump also stated that some automobile manufacturers could sign contracts to produce missile components, particularly parts used in Patriot systems, by utilizing their existing manufacturing capabilities.

“We have plenty of weapons, but we always want to ensure that we maintain even larger stockpiles,” he added.