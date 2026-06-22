Vance: Iran agreed to let IAEA back into the country

22 June 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Vice President JD Vance revealed on Monday that Iran has agreed to invite the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors back into the country, following the negotiations with Washington in Switzerland, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Iranians have agreed to invite the IAEA inspector back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people and the first step in permanently denuclearizing, or permanently ending the nuclear weapons program in Iran," Vance said during a press conference following the talks in Buergenstock, Switzerland.

The US vice president noted that the talks set up a foundation for the final agreement, and that they made 'a lot of progress.' He added that the negotiating teams wanted to develop a coordination mechanism to de-mine the Strait of Hormuz and avoid the escalation of future conflicts in the region, as well as a mechanism for the "de-confliction for the regional ceasefire."