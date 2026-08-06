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Thursday, August 6, 2026

BSE trading volume falls while number of deals surges 2.3 times

6 August 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
BSE trading volume falls while number of deals surges 2.3 times
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The total value of transactions executed across all financial instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) reached AZN 26.03 billion during the first seven months of 2026, marking a 35.3% decline compared with the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.

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