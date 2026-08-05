El Niño threatens to worsen global hunger, WFP warns

5 August 2026 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The consequences of El Niño, an ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that affects the global climate, could increase the number of people suffering from hunger worldwide by approximately 50 million over the next two years, AzerNEWS reports, citing the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

The organization noted that it is preparing preventive measures to mitigate potential risks.

According to the statement, the El Niño phenomenon observed in 2015–2016 negatively affected the food security of 60–100 million people. Based on the WFP’s preliminary analysis, the consequences of the phenomenon in 2026–2027 could increase the number of people facing hunger by at least 49 million by the end of the period.

The analysis, covering 45 countries, examined states that are already suffering from food shortages. El Niño will significantly affect rainfall patterns, temperatures, and the likelihood of floods and droughts in these countries. The total number of people experiencing acute food insecurity in these countries is expected to rise from approximately 225 million to 274 million. This represents an increase of around 22 percent.

The most severe impacts are expected in parts of Central America and southern Africa. Significant consequences are also forecast for East Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.