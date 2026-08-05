Land of Fire opens new opportunities for global movie productions [PHOTOS]

5 August 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is expanding its efforts to attract international film and television productions. In recent years, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency (ARKA) have introduced new funding programmes, production incentives and industry initiatives to support the country's film sector and encourage foreign productions. Their work is complemented by the Azerbaijan Film Commission, which provides production support for international projects.

Established in 2022 under the Ministry of Culture by Presidential Decree, ARKA is the public legal entity responsible for implementing state cinema policy, administering public funding programmes and developing international cooperation. The agency organizes annual funding competitions for feature films, documentaries, animation, children's films and student projects. In 2026, it also launched a dedicated competition supporting international co-productions between Azerbaijani and foreign production companies.

In 2026, amendments to Azerbaijan's Law on Cinematography introduced a legal framework for incentive measures aimed at attracting foreign producers. The amendments provide for the partial reimbursement of production expenses for foreign and co-produced films made in Azerbaijan. They build on the cash rebate programme introduced in 2025, under which eligible productions can recover up to 40 percent of qualified local production costs.

Supporting these measures is the Azerbaijan Film Commission, which serves as a one-stop service for international productions filming in the country. The Commission assists producers with location scouting, filming permits, customs assistance, logistics, transportation, equipment rental, casting, accommodation and access to local production services.

One of Azerbaijan's main advantages is the diversity of its filming locations. Despite its relatively small size, the country includes nine of the world's eleven climate zones. Snow-covered mountains, alpine meadows, forests, deserts, semi-desert landscapes, subtropical regions and the Caspian coastline can all be reached within a few hours. Combined with modern architecture, Soviet-era industrial sites, medieval fortresses and UNESCO World Heritage sites, these locations allow filmmakers to recreate a wide range of settings.

Baku has become one of the region's most versatile filming destinations. The city combines the medieval streets of Icherisheher (the Old City), nineteenth-century European architecture and contemporary landmarks such as the Flame Towers. Beyond the capital are the mud volcanoes and rock formations of Gobustan, the mountain landscapes of the Greater Caucasus, the forests of Guba and Gabala, the historic city of Shaki, and the Caspian coastline.

International productions have been coming to Azerbaijan long before the introduction of financial incentives. One of the country's best-known appearances in international cinema came in the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough (1999). Parts of the film were shot in Azerbaijan's oil fields, while Baku served as one of the settings in the story.

Azerbaijan's literary heritage has also attracted international productions. The historical romance Ali and Nino (2016), based on the internationally known novel attributed to Kurban Said, was filmed partly in Baku, Ganja and other locations across the country. Directed by Asif Kapadia, the production featured an international cast and showcased Azerbaijan's landscapes and architecture. Earlier, the German-Azerbaijani co-production Mahmud and Maryam (2013), based on the novel by Elchin Safarli, was filmed in Azerbaijan and Germany and brought together Azerbaijani and international creative teams.

More recently, Azerbaijan has also hosted productions for global streaming platforms. The Indonesian romantic drama Layla Majnun, released as a Netflix Original in 2021, was filmed partly in Baku. Inspired by Nizami Ganjavi's classic poem, the film featured Azerbaijani locations and involved local cast and crew. There has been no publicly announced partnership between Netflix and the Government of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture or ARKA.

International interest has continued to grow. In 2026, Armour of God IV: Ultimatum, starring Jackie Chan, selected Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan as its filming locations. The production is being filmed with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and ARKA and marks Jackie Chan's first film project in the country.

Alongside work with international productions, ARKA continues to administer state support programmes for Azerbaijani cinema. The agency provides funding for feature films, documentaries, animation, children's films and student projects. It also organizes pitching sessions, professional training programmes and supports the participation of Azerbaijani filmmakers in international festivals, film markets and co-production platforms.

The Baku Cinema Breeze International Film Festival, launched in 2024 by the Ministry of Culture and ARKA, has become one of Azerbaijan's key international film events. The festival brings together filmmakers, producers, distributors and industry professionals from around the world through film screenings, masterclasses, panel discussions and networking events.

One of its main industry platforms is Omarket, a film market that connects producers, investors, broadcasters, distributors and production companies. It provides a space to present new projects, discuss co-production opportunities and promote Azerbaijan's filming locations, production services and creative industry to international partners.

Together, these initiatives reflect Azerbaijan's efforts to attract international film and television productions, expand cooperation with foreign producers and continue the development of the national film industry.