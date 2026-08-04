New tools against theft in London

4 August 2026 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Police in London have started testing new digital technology aimed at strengthening the fight against shoplifting and improving cooperation between law enforcement agencies and retailers, AzerNEWS reports.

The system, which is currently being trialled in six London boroughs, allows stores to send CCTV recordings, witness statements, and other important evidence directly to the police through a secure platform. This makes it easier for officers to investigate incidents and respond more quickly.

The new technology has already helped speed up the investigation process significantly. In the past, police officers could sometimes wait 28 days or longer to obtain CCTV footage from shops. With the new system, the same information can now be accessed within minutes, allowing investigators to act faster.

Several major retailers, including Tesco, Boots, Marks & Spencer, and Greggs, are already using the platform. These companies say that the rise in shoplifting in recent years has become a serious challenge, increasing financial losses and creating safety concerns for employees and customers.

Experts believe that digital tools like this could transform the way police and businesses work together. Faster access to evidence may not only help identify offenders more quickly but also discourage future crimes by increasing the chances of detection.

The pilot project is part of a wider effort by UK authorities to use technology and data-sharing systems to improve public safety and support businesses facing growing pressure from retail crime.