Houthis strike Saudi Arabia's Najran Airport with drone

4 August 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting Najran Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement published on the official Telegram channel of the Ansar Allah movement, the attack was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The Houthis said the strike was launched in response to what they described as Saudi Arabia's use of drones to violate Yemeni airspace over the Saada and Hajjah governorates.

"We declare that any violation of our airspace will not go unanswered," the group said in its statement.

The claim has not been independently verified, and Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the reported attack.