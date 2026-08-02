Iraq plans to double oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan port to 1.5 mln bpd

2 August 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

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Iraq plans to increase crude oil exports through Türkiye's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), doubling the current capacity, Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair has said, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the minister, the existing agreement with Türkiye allows for exports of up to 750,000 bpd. However, Baghdad and Ankara intend to finalize a new agreement later this year that would double the pipeline's export capacity.

Khudair noted that cooperation between Iraq and Türkiye extends beyond crude oil transit through Ceyhan. The two countries are also holding intensive discussions on investments, the development of Iraqi oil fields, oil production and refining, as well as establishing strategic partnerships between Iraqi and Turkish energy companies.

The planned expansion could strengthen the role of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) terminal in Ceyhan as one of the Mediterranean's key energy export hubs. The Turkish port already serves as the export point for Azerbaijani crude transported via the BTC pipeline, which carries oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields in the Caspian Sea to global markets.