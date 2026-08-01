Elon Musk warns of population crisis across Western countries

1 August 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

American businessman Elon Musk said that Western countries are moving rapidly toward demographic decline, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on social media X, Musk reposted a chart shared by another user based on Financial Times data showing fertility rates from the 1950s through 2024 in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, Italy, and Spain. The graphs indicate a long-term downward trend in birth rates across all of the countries.

Commenting on the data, Musk wrote that Western nations have advanced "a long way down the road to extinction."

Earlier, Eurostat projected that the European Union's population will reach its peak in 2029 before declining by 11.7%, or approximately 53 million people, by the end of the century. According to the forecast, the share of the working-age population is expected to fall from 58% to 50% over the same period.

Image: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg