Israel-Hamas talks said to make progress
Mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Egypt are "making progress," the Times of Israel reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous diplomatic official, AzerNEWS reports.
The source said the two sides are working on implementing a roadmap that "offers a balanced and pragmatic path forward," including disarming the Palestinian organization and handing its authority over to a technocratic government.
The source added that the roadmap "creates a process for the elimination of all tunnels, depots of weapons, and any weapons production facilities" in the Gaza Strip, stressing that all Hamas infrastructure will be removed at its end.
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