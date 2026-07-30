SOCAR, Canada's Gran Tierra prepare seismic survey in Guba-Caspian region

30 July 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to carry out 2D seismic exploration in partnership with Canadian energy company Gran Tierra Energy to further assess the geological structure of the Guba-Caspian oil and gas region, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOCAR, the work will be conducted under the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons in a prospective onshore block located in the region.

As part of the project's initial preparatory phase, SOCAR held a meeting with local authorities at the Guba District Executive Power, where participants discussed the next stages of the project's implementation.

The agreement between SOCAR and Gran Tierra Energy was signed in February 2026. Under its terms, Gran Tierra will serve as the project's operator with a 65% participating interest.

The exploration program includes collecting gravimetric data, conducting 3D seismic surveys, and drilling exploratory wells to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the contract area.