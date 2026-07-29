Azernews.Az

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Gold rally faces new test as oil prices and interest rates rise

29 July 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)
Gold rally faces new test as oil prices and interest rates rise
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

According to market analysts, gold prices are likely to remain at current levels as long as oil prices stay relatively stable. However, a sharp rise in oil prices could...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more