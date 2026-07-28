UWW President encourages young wrestlers to pursue Olympic dreams

28 July 2026 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Young wrestlers competing at the U-17 World Championships in Baku have been encouraged to carry their passion and determination throughout their sporting careers as they pursue future Olympic success, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament has brought together rising talents from around the world, many of whom are expected to become the next generation of elite wrestlers.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku, United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalović urged the young athletes to draw inspiration from Azerbaijan's spirit and energy.

"My wish for the athletes competing in the youth category is that they draw inspiration from Azerbaijan's fire, and always keep the fire in their hearts, spirits, and ambitions alive," Lalović said.

He noted that many of the wrestlers competing in Baku could return to the international stage at the 2032 Summer Olympic Games in Brisbane.

"The wrestlers competing here are at an age where we may see them again at the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032. We believe you will be rewarded there for the determination, hard work, and experience you are demonstrating today," he said.

Lalović also thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the organization of the championships.

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships, being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, will conclude on August 2.