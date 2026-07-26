LEGO unveils new SpongeBob SquarePants set

26 July 2026 21:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

LEGO has revealed the first images of its new LEGO Icons SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom set, bringing the popular Nickelodeon franchise back to its lineup after more than a decade, AzerNEWS reports.

Aimed at adult collectors, the 1,794-piece set recreates SpongeBob's neighborhood in Bikini Bottom. It includes SpongeBob's pineapple house, Patrick Star's rock, Squidward's Moai-inspired home, and Jellyfish Fields, along with minifigures of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and Gary the Snail.

The set is priced at $219.99 (around $220) and is available for pre-order before its September 1, 2026, release. LEGO will also release a separate SpongeBob BrickHeadz figure.

SpongeBob SquarePants is an American animated television series created by marine science educator and animator Stephen Hillenburg. The show first premiered on Nickelodeon in 1999 and has since become one of the most popular and recognizable animated franchises in the world.

The series follows the adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants, an optimistic and energetic sea sponge who lives in a pineapple-shaped house in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom. Alongside his best friend Patrick Star, a starfish, and his other friends and neighbors, SpongeBob works at the Krusty Krab restaurant, where he prepares the famous Krabby Patty burgers.

Known for its colorful animation, memorable characters, and unique humor, SpongeBob SquarePants remains one of the most successful animated series in television history.