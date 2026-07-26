Dream Fest 2026: Turkish singers receive stars on Sea Breeze Walk of Fame [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Turkish music stars EDIS, Emre Altuğ, and Zeynep Bastık have left their mark in Baku now literally. As part of the third international Dream Fest festival, a special ceremony was held at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame to unveil their personalized stars, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

The ceremony took place in a festive atmosphere and attracted many fans of the artists. Under the flashes of cameras, EDIS, Emre Altuğ, and Zeynep Bastık presented their stars, which will now become part of the Walk of Fame located on the picturesque Caspian coastline.

EDIS said he is always happy to return to Baku and perform for Azerbaijani audiences. The singer noted that every visit allows him to discover a new side of the capital, praising the city's unique atmosphere, modern appearance, and traditional hospitality. He also highlighted the warm support of local fans, who always welcome him with great affection. The artist expressed particular admiration for Sea Breeze, saying that the resort continues to grow each year, becoming larger, more beautiful, and increasingly attractive as a venue for international music events.

For Emre Altuğ, the visit marked his first experience in Baku. The Turkish performer shared his first impressions of the Azerbaijani capital, describing it as a beautiful city with a special energy. He said he would like to stay longer to explore Baku's landmarks and experience the city as a tourist. Altuğ added that Dream Fest fully lives up to its name and thanked everyone involved in organizing the festival.

Another new addition to the Walk of Fame belongs to Zeynep Bastık, one of Turkiye's most popular contemporary pop performers.

The unveiling of the stars became a memorable moment for the artists and another symbol of the close cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. The names of EDIS, Emre Altuğ, and Zeynep Bastık will now be part of the history of the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, where their stars will remain as a reminder of Dream Fest's celebration of music and creativity.

The Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is a dedicated avenue honoring outstanding figures from music, cinema, and the arts from Azerbaijan and around the world. The Walk of Fame features stars dedicated to internationally recognized names including Muslim Magomayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Tamara Sinyavskaya, Nani Bregvadze, Engelbert Humperdinck, Alessandro Safina, Steven Seagal, The Jacksons, Ricky Martin, Will Smith, J Balvin, Mahmut Orhan, Nicole Scherzinger, Kerem Bürsin, Cheb Khaled, and many others.