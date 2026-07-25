Ukraine prepares for Trump meeting as Zelenskyy warns of possible Russian attack

25 July 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday evening that Kyiv is preparing for a meeting with US President Donald Trump and his team, as Ukraine continues to seek greater international support amid the ongoing war with Russia, AzerNEWS reports, citing Ukraine's official source.

In a video address, Zelenskyy thanked the United States and other countries supporting Ukraine, stressing the importance of continued assistance to protect civilian lives.

He said air defence remains Ukraine's top priority and urged Kyiv's international partners to implement existing agreements on military support as quickly as possible.

Zelenskyy also called on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions to step up efforts to raise international awareness of the country's needs and highlight what he described as Russia's continued attacks and attempts to prolong the conflict.

The Ukrainian president further warned that Russia may be preparing for another large-scale attack.

"Russia has readied missiles for a new massive attack on Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, citing information from Ukrainian intelligence and Kyiv's international partners.

He added that the attack could take place within the next 48 hours, although the warning was based on preliminary information.

Zelenskyy's remarks come as Ukraine prepares for potential high-level discussions with Trump and his team, with air defence and continued international support expected to remain among Kyiv's key priorities.