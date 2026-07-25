Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil price falls to $102.73 per barrel

25 July 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azeri Light has recorded significant price fluctuations over the years. Its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel was registered on 21 April 2020, while its record high of $149.66 was reached in July 2008.

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has fallen on global markets, declining by $6.37, or 5.8 per cent, to $102.73 per barrel, according to an official report.

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