WSJ: Trump expresses growing disappointment with Netanyahu

24 July 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly became dissatisfied with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the start of military operations against Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing senior officials within the U.S. administration, Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed disappointment with Benjamin Netanyahu since the conflict began. In some instances, he reportedly told aides that he did not want to meet or speak with the Israeli prime minister.

The newspaper also noted that Trump previously told Axios he would be willing to meet Netanyahu if the Israeli leader attends the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington on July 28.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump was angered after Netanyahu criticized his plans to provide Turkey with F-35 fighter jets. According to an Axios source, the U.S. president said that "Bibi had no right" to interfere in the matter.

The Israeli prime minister himself acknowledged that he has disagreements with the U.S. president. Before that, he had also stated that Israel's economy is strong enough and no longer requires financial assistance from the United States.