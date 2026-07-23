Star-studded padel tournament held in Baku ahead of Dream Fest 2026 [PHOTOS]

23 July 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ahead of Dream Fest 2026 at Sea Breeze, the Crocus Fitness Padel Cup has brought together celebrities, professional athletes, and leading padel players for a star-studded tournament, AzerNEWS reports.

The event became one of the first highlights of the festival week, emphasizing that Dream Fest is not only about music but also features a large-scale sports program, according to the organizers.

The competition featured Azerbaijan's People's Artist Emin Agalarov, two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko, performers Bahh Tee, Ellai, Brandon Stone, football player Ramil Sheydayev, and other notable participants. The players were paired into teams combining professionals and amateurs, creating an exciting format that kept the competition unpredictable through the final matches.

Evgeni Plushenko and Talat Rahimov claimed the tournament title. Rustam Tariko and Arif Guliyev finished second, while EMIN Agalarov and Kamil Ismailov took third place. International referee Gleb Pivovarov served as the official judge of the competition, which was held with the support of the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation.

Plushenko praised the high organizational standards of the tournament and highlighted that the combination of professional athletes and amateur players made the matches especially engaging. The Olympic champion also noted his active involvement in supporting the development of figure skating in Azerbaijan.

Brandon Stone said that this type of event gives artists an opportunity to stay active and maintain their fitness while creating a unique environment for interaction away from the stage. Bahh Tee added that sport is a great way to recharge before the four busy days of the festival.

According to EMIN Agalarov, hosting the tournament ahead of Dream Fest was a natural extension of the festival’s overall concept.

"Many artists have come to the festival, and some of them are passionate padel players. We decided to organize the tournament a few days before Dream Fest begins, creating a great opportunity to bring music and sports together as part of one major program," EMIN said.

Emin Agalarov also noted that the development of sports is one of the festival's strategic priorities. Future initiatives will include tournaments in padel, tennis, football, volleyball, and other disciplines.

For the first time, an international polo tournament will also be held directly on the Caspian Sea coast. In addition, discussions are underway regarding the possibility of hosting Davis Cup matches, with preparatory events already being organized.