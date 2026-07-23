Sixth 'Yüksəliş' competition final stage concludes [PHOTOS]

23 July 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The three-day final stage of the sixth "Yüksəliş" (Rising) competition has concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

A total of 130 participants, who had successfully completed the previous four stages of the competition, competed in the final round.

On the third day of the finals, several senior officials attended the event, including Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

Under the supervision of members of the Organizing Committee and mentors, the finalists completed a case study titled "New Sphere of Influence: Azerbaijan."

The participants answered mentors' questions regarding their proposed solutions, which were evaluated by senior executives.

The winners of the competition will be announced within 5–7 working days after the conclusion of the final stage.

The "Yüksəliş" (Rise/Ascent) competition is a national leadership and talent development initiative in Azerbaijan designed to identify professionals with strong intellectual potential, managerial abilities, and leadership qualities, while creating a reserve pool of talented specialists for the country. It was established by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on July 26, 2019.

The competition targets Azerbaijani citizens who demonstrate high professional competence and leadership potential. Eligible participants are typically required to be between 21 and 51 years old, hold a higher education degree, and have at least two years of management experience.

The competition consists of several stages, including registration, a general knowledge examination, analytical assessment, management skills evaluation, semifinal, and final rounds. Participants are tested on their knowledge, analytical thinking, decision-making abilities, and leadership skills through various assessments and practical case assignments.

One of the key advantages of the competition is its focus on long-term professional development. Winners receive a one-year individual development program under the mentorship of experienced leaders, as well as a 20,000 AZN financial award for self-development.

Participants who successfully advance through major stages may also be included in a national talent reserve database.