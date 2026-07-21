Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Berlin

21 July 2026 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 21, an official welcome ceremony was held in Berlin for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

Members of the German delegation were presented to President Ilham Aliyev, while Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan and the Federal Chancellor.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Germany were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz passed along the line of guard of honor.