Azerbaijan blocks 8.5 million malicious links and 2.6 million harmful emails in first half of 2026

20 July 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SCIS) blocked 8.5 million malicious URLs and more than 2.6 million harmful emails during the first six months of 2026, according to figures presented at the agency's mid-year review meeting.

AzerNEWS reports tha the meeting highlighted significant progress in strengthening the protection of the country's state information resources and critical information infrastructure during the reporting period.

Speaking at the session, Lieutenant General Ilgar Musayev, head of the SCIS, said that next-generation cybersecurity solutions deployed across the AzStateNet network prevented nearly 8.5 million malicious URL requests and blocked more than 4 million instances of malware, spyware, and other suspicious network activities. In addition, the agency's Sandbox system detected and neutralized more than 64,000 malicious files.

Officials also reported that approximately 2.5 million cyber threats were neutralized during the first half of the year. More than 700,000 of those threats were stopped by the centralized antivirus system, while the remainder were blocked using other advanced cybersecurity technologies.

The review further revealed that the government's email service processed more than 8 million emails during the six-month period, marking a 13% increase compared with the same period last year. Of those, 5.7 million emails were safely delivered to users, while over 2.6 million malicious emails were identified and blocked.

At the conclusion of the meeting, relevant departments were instructed to further strengthen the country's cyber defense capabilities, expand proactive digital security measures, and ensure the timely implementation of strategic cybersecurity objectives.