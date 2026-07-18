Azerbaijan Navy holds graduation ceremony for Basic Diver Course [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 July 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pursuant to the relevant order of the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, a graduation ceremony for the Basic Diver Course was held in the Azerbaijan Navy, AzerNEWS reports.

The memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

Speakers at the graduation ceremony emphasized that conducting such courses makes a significant contribution to enhancing the professional qualifications and combat readiness of personnel.

It was noted that throughout the course, participants acquired not only theoretical knowledge but also practical diving skills, including underwater technical operations, search procedures, the recovery of submerged objects, underwater hull inspections, and other diving tasks.

At the end of the ceremony, participants were awarded certificates, followed by a commemorative group photo.