Ukraine open to Zelensky-Putin meeting in Türkiye, FM says

16 July 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv is ready for a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with Türkiye identified as a potential location for the talks, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking in comments reported by RBC-Ukraine, Sybiha described Ankara as one of the world's leading diplomatic capitals, noting that Türkiye has repeatedly played an important role in facilitating dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

"We support Türkiye as one of the main venues where a meeting between Zelensky and Putin could take place. We appreciate the Turkish side's readiness to undertake such a mission by organizing a meeting at the highest level," Sybiha noted.

According to the foreign minister, direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders could provide significant momentum to ongoing peace efforts.

Responding to questions about Ukraine's position, Sybiha said Kyiv has concrete proposals for ending the war and remains committed to achieving a peaceful resolution.

"Ukraine seeks peace. We remain committed to all ongoing peace initiatives, including those involving the United States. We also expect Europe to play a new role in these peace efforts. Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire," he stressed.

Sybiha added that reaching a ceasefire could be one of the most meaningful outcomes of a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

Türkiye has hosted several rounds of negotiations and diplomatic contacts related to the Russia-Ukraine war since the conflict began, positioning itself as a potential mediator in efforts aimed at achieving a negotiated settlement.

Image: Vitalii Nosach / RBC-Ukraine