Calls to Women Helpline double in first half of 2026

14 July 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Women Helpline, supported by Azercell, continued to provide psychological, legal, and social support to women across Azerbaijan during the first half of 2026. Between January and June, the Helpline received approximately 2,500 requests for assistance, almost doubling the number of calls received during the same period last year. The increase reflects growing awareness of the service, improved accessibility and stronger trust among women seeking support.

A large share of requests concerned psychological support and cases of violence. During the reporting period, 548 women sought assistance after experiencing different forms of violence, including physical, psychological and sexual violence, neglect, domestic and social violence, as well as cyberbullying. Among these, 45 cases were related to cyberbullying, highlighting the growing need for support in addressing online abuse.

Many women reported experiencing more than one form of violence. Each case was assessed individually, with women receiving psychological, legal and social support. The Helpline coordinated with relevant government institutions and partner organizations to ensure that women received the assistance they needed.

Psychological support remained the most requested service, accounting for 698 requests. Legal assistance was provided in 384 cases, while 233 women sought support in accessing shelter services. The Helpline also received 171 requests related to divorce proceedings, 127 concerning socio-economic challenges, and 113 involving other social issues.

During the reporting period, the Helpline also received 98 requests involving suicidal thoughts and 54 cases related to exploitation and situations of vulnerability. In addition, 38 women sought support regarding healthcare-related rights, while 33 requests concerned access to education.

Legal assistance provided through the Helpline included legal counselling, guidance on obtaining protection orders, support in cases of forced marriage, and assistance with other legal matters.

Established in 2022 on Azercell's initiative, the Women Helpline operates in partnership with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the "Ümidli Gələcək" Social Initiatives Public Union.

The Women Helpline is available 24/7 via the short number 116111 and through its official Facebook and Instagram pages. Calls to 116111 are free of charge for Azercell subscribers.

Women facing difficult life circumstances or those at risk can also access information and practical guidance through oflaynqadinlar.az. The platform provides information on responding to violence, psychological, economic and other forms of abuse in line with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It also explains the available support services and protection mechanisms, helping women better understand their rights and the assistance available to them.