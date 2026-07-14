China quietly prepares for post-Putin Russia, report claims

14 July 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Chinese authorities have reportedly begun quietly preparing for a potential political transition in Russia, establishing contacts with officials, regional leaders and influential members of the country's elite who could shape Moscow's future course, AzerNEWS reports via Wall Street Journal.

The reports claim that Beijing is expanding its engagement with individuals viewed as potential key figures in Russia's political landscape following any future change in leadership.

They also allege that cases involving Chinese intelligence activities and the recruitment of mid-level Russian officials have become increasingly frequent in recent years as part of Beijing's broader efforts to strengthen its influence.

According to the reports, China is pursuing a long-term strategy aimed at encouraging Russia to adopt policies aligned with Chinese interests while building mechanisms of influence intended to remain effective for decades.

The reports further suggest that Russian authorities have refrained from publicly addressing these alleged activities in order to avoid damaging strategic relations with Beijing.

The claims have not been independently verified, and neither the Russian nor the Chinese authorities have officially commented on the allegations.