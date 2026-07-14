The Floridian highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on Trump’s contribution to peace process

14 July 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. publication The Floridian has published an article focusing on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s role in supporting the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, AzerNEWS reports.

The article noted that during his remarks at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, President Aliyev praised the Trump administration’s efforts in supporting a peace settlement and emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and the Trump administration are at an excellent level.

The publication also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s comments that Trump’s approach to international conflicts differs from the policies pursued by previous U.S. administrations.

The article cited President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Trump and his team helped create the conditions necessary for a peace agreement and that the U.S. side took into account Azerbaijan’s concerns regarding security and the peace settlement process.

The Floridian also recalled the historic meeting at the White House involving President Ilham Aliyev, President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which the text of the peace agreement was initialed.

The publication further discussed the Trump administration’s decision to waive restrictions under Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which had limited direct U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan.