Azerbaijan launches cultural summer school for Uzbek students [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A group of Uzbek students has visited Azerbaijan as part of the "Summer School of Azerbaijani Culture", AzerNEWS reports.

The project is implemented at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan.

The summer school, which will continue until July 18, began with participants visiting the historical and cultural landmarks of the city of Ganja.

As part of the program, the Uzbek students visited the Mausoleum of Nizami Ganjavi, the Nizami Ganjavi Museum, and the Ganja Memorial Complex, where they became acquainted with Azerbaijan's rich cultural and historical heritage.

During the visits, participants received detailed information about the life and legacy of the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi, his rich literary and philosophical heritage, and his significant contributions to world literature and the development of human thought. They were also informed about the events organized to mark the 885th anniversary of the poet's birth and the ongoing efforts to promote his legacy internationally.

At the Ganja Memorial Complex, participants were briefed on the missile attacks carried out against the city of Ganja by the Armenian armed forces during the 44-day Patriotic War and the tragic consequences these attacks had for the civilian population. They were informed that the memorial complex, established on the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, serves to commemorate the civilian victims of the missile strikes and to raise international awareness of the historical facts surrounding these tragic events.

As part of the summer school, concert programs and various cultural events will be organized with the participation of the Uzbek students. The program also includes visits to historical and cultural monuments, museums, and key sites reflecting Azerbaijan's social and economic development.

The summer school is of significant importance in broadening Uzbek students' knowledge of Azerbaijan, promoting the country's rich historical and cultural heritage, and further strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.