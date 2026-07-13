Trump: We're taking over the Strait of Hormuz

13 July 2026 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump remarked on the current state of the war with Iran in an interview with Fox News on Monday, focusing on a seemingly American future he has planned for the critical waterway, AzerNEWS reports.

"We're taking over the Strait...they [Iran] have nothing," the American leader told the reporters. Trump promised that Washington would become the "guardian" of Hormuz and that it would be paid for its efforts.

He went on to criticize the Iranian delegation for suggesting changes following an 11-hour meeting with the US delegation, calling them "professional negotiators."