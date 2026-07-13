Trump: We're taking over the Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump remarked on the current state of the war with Iran in an interview with Fox News on Monday, focusing on a seemingly American future he has planned for the critical waterway, AzerNEWS reports.
"We're taking over the Strait...they [Iran] have nothing," the American leader told the reporters. Trump promised that Washington would become the "guardian" of Hormuz and that it would be paid for its efforts.
He went on to criticize the Iranian delegation for suggesting changes following an 11-hour meeting with the US delegation, calling them "professional negotiators."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!