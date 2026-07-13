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Monday, July 13, 2026

Azerbaijan banks' foreign liabilities reach AZN 3.01 billion

13 July 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan banks' foreign liabilities reach AZN 3.01 billion
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The foreign liabilities of Azerbaijan's banking sector totaled AZN 3.0061 billion as of June 1, 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

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