Azerbaijan's economy grows 0.8% in first half of 2026 as non-oil sector gains momentum
Azerbaijan's economy expanded by 0.8% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, recovering from the 0% growth recorded during the first five months of the year, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
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