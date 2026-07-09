How geopolitical shocks transforming Azerbaijan's global role [ANALYSIS]

9 July 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Today, Azerbaijan finds itself in what could best be described as the right place at the right time. Its strategic location and growing geopolitical significance have placed it at the center of evolving trade and energy dynamics. Because of its geography, its oil and gas reserves, and its location at the junction of the Caspian, the South Caucasus, and the routes linking Asia to Europe, Azerbaijan has become more than a national energy producer. It is increasingly a strategic state in the wider architecture of Eurasian energy security and transport connectivity.

This is not only a story about natural resources. It is also a story about timing. A country may possess reserves and transit potential for decades, yet remain underappreciated until global shocks expose the value of what it offers. That is what has happened with Azerbaijan. The wars around it, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the renewed instability in the Middle East, have forced governments, businesses, and investors to rethink how energy and goods move across regions. In that reordering, Azerbaijan's relevance has grown sharply.

The recent period has shown how fragile global trade can be when it depends too heavily on a limited number of routes and chokepoints. The war between Russia and Ukraine disrupted established overland and maritime patterns across Eurasia. At the same time, instability in the Middle East has renewed fears about the vulnerability of strategic passages such as the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.

When such disruptions occur, the effects travel far beyond the conflict zones themselves. Freight costs rise, insurance premiums increase, supply chains become less predictable, and businesses are forced to factor geopolitical risk into everyday logistics decisions. Commodity markets react quickly. Oil prices swing, gold rises as a safe-haven asset, and uncertainty begins to shape both policy and investment behavior.

In that environment, alternative routes become not merely useful, but necessary. This is the context in which the Middle Corridor has gained prominence. Importantly, the closure or disruption of other routes did not create the Middle Corridor. The corridor already existed as a strategic concept and transport network. What the recent crises did was reveal its value more clearly and more urgently.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, connects Central Asia and China with the South Caucasus and Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, avoiding Russian territory. It gained new momentum after 2022, when the war in Ukraine pushed many countries and companies to search for safer and more politically resilient trade routes.

Still, the Middle Corridor should not be romanticized. Its importance has grown, but so have expectations.

For many years, Azerbaijan was viewed primarily as an exporter of oil and gas from the Caspian basin. That image is no longer sufficient. Today, Azerbaijan is better understood as a connector state.

This shift is especially visible in the gas sector. Azerbaijan is one of the few states capable of supplying natural gas to Europe without passing through Russia. That fact alone has given Baku a higher strategic profile since 2022, when the European Union accelerated efforts to diversify away from excessive dependence on Russian gas.

The Southern Gas Corridor is the backbone of this role. The European Commission describes it as a 3,500-kilometer pipeline system bringing gas from the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea to southeast Europe. It consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline across Azerbaijan and Georgia, TANAP across Türkiye, and TAP across Greece, Albania, and the Adriatic to Italy.

Azerbaijan has the potential to become one of the major beneficiaries of the evolving global trade geography, but whether it becomes one of the biggest winners will depend on several economic, geopolitical, and infrastructure factors.

The role of Azerbaijan in the development of the Middle Corridor cannot be overstated. One of the key factors behind Azerbaijan’s success has been that the country’s leadership recognized the potential of the Middle Corridor long before it became a global trend. Consistent investments in transport and logistics infrastructure have enabled Azerbaijan to become one of the key architects of a new Eurasian economic landscape.

If we look at the map of Eurasia, we will see that Azerbaijan occupies a unique position between Central Asia, the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe. However, Azerbaijan’s importance is not based solely on geography. For many years, the country has systematically invested in developing transport networks, ports, and railway infrastructure, creating the foundation for the future growth of the entire corridor.

Today, Baku is no longer simply a transit point on the map but has emerged as one of the strategic centers of the evolving Eurasian economic space.

From the perspective of Central Asia, Azerbaijan serves as a natural bridge to European markets. For Europe, it represents an important partner capable of strengthening the resilience and diversification of trade routes between East and West.

What can Azerbaijan do to strengthen its position in the new trade geography?

The transformation of global trade routes is creating new opportunities for countries that occupy strategic geographic positions.

Azerbaijan's ambition to become a major logistics hub depends largely on the quality and capacity of its transport infrastructure. While the country has already invested significantly in the Port of Baku at Alat, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and modern highway networks, continued expansion will be essential as cargo volumes increase.

Infrastructure development should focus not only on expanding physical capacity but also on improving operational efficiency. Modern logistics centers, digital customs systems, automated cargo handling, and multimodal transport facilities would reduce transit times and lower transportation costs.

The success of the Middle Corridor also depends on regional coordination as much as national investment. Azerbaijan's role as a bridge between Central Asia and Europe requires close cooperation with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Strengthening maritime connections across the Caspian Sea, harmonizing customs procedures, simplifying border formalities, and coordinating railway tariffs would significantly improve the corridor's competitiveness. Joint infrastructure projects and greater institutional cooperation could transform the region into a more integrated trade network rather than a collection of individual transit states.

Europe's search for secure and diversified trade and energy partnerships presents Azerbaijan with an important strategic opportunity. Beyond increasing natural gas exports through the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan can expand its cooperation with the European Union in transport connectivity, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure.

Infrastructure alone is insufficient without substantial private-sector participation. Azerbaijan should continue improving its investment climate by enhancing regulatory transparency, strengthening legal protections for investors, reducing administrative barriers, and expanding incentives within free economic zones.

If Azerbaijan succeeds in translating its geographic advantage into modern infrastructure and strong international partnerships, the current geopolitical upheaval could mark the beginning of its emergence as one of Eurasia's most important transit and connectivity hubs.