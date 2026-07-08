US-Iran tensions escalate as Trump declares Memorandum of Understanding "over"

8 July 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes the memorandum of understanding with Iran is "over" following a major escalation between Washington and Tehran, as both sides exchanged military strikes across the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports, citing CNN.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched strikes against U.S. military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to a series of American attacks.

The United States had previously carried out strikes against Iranian-linked targets and reintroduced sanctions on Iranian oil exports as a form of "punishment" for attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a U.S. official.

The U.S. military said it had struck more than 80 military targets.

The escalation unfolded as NATO leaders gathered in Türkiye for a summit focused on defense spending and alliance security.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.