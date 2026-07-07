Azerbaijan approves first national standards for kamancha [PHOTOS]

7 July 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has officially approved its first national standards for the kamancha, marking a new chapter in the standardization of traditional musical instruments, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

At the initiative of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the AZSTAND-44 Technical Committee has officially approved the country's first national standards for the kamancha family, covering four instrument sizes.

The newly adopted standards establish unified technical specifications for the kamancha's dimensions, structural characteristics, and manufacturing parameters. This marks Azerbaijan's first comprehensive standardization project for a traditional musical instrument and represents a significant step toward preserving the country's intangible cultural heritage, supporting its scientific development, and ensuring its transmission to future generations.

The AZSTAND-44 Technical Committee was established in 2023 through a joint initiative of the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute to develop unified standards for national musical instruments. A two-year Action Plan governing the committee's activities was approved in 2024, and work on additional national standards is continuing in accordance with the plan.

Draft standards for the four sizes of the kamancha family were presented to committee members earlier this year. Following the collection and review of expert opinions, the committee decided to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of instrument prototypes.

Expert review sessions were held at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory on May 26 and June 25, 2026, during which committee members assessed whether the prototype instruments complied with the proposed standards. Based on the expert evaluations and the results of a formal vote, the instruments were confirmed to meet the established technical requirements fully.

At its regular meeting on June 29, 2026, the AZSTAND-44 Technical Committee officially approved the national standards through a formal vote, establishing Azerbaijan's first legal and regulatory framework for the standardization of traditional musical instruments.

Specialists developed the standards from the Musical Instruments Laboratory of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. As part of the research process, experts measured more than 150 kamancha instruments, analyzing their structural characteristics and proportions. Statistical analysis was then used to determine unified standard parameters, ensuring that the standards are both scientifically grounded and practical for manufacturers and performers.

The kamancha is one of the oldest and most treasured symbols of Azerbaijan's musical heritage. The instrument is included on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reflecting its important role in promoting Azerbaijan's rich musical traditions around the world.

The adoption of the new national standards is expected to establish consistent quality benchmarks for kamancha production, support traditional instrument makers, strengthen professional performance practices, introduce a unified approach to music education, and expand opportunities for international cooperation.

As part of the AZSTAND-44 Technical Committee's ongoing work, national standards for other traditional Azerbaijani folk instruments are also planned. These efforts are expected to make a lasting contribution to preserving, developing, and passing on Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage to future generations.