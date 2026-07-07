Azerbaijan to participate in G20 Summit in Miami
Azerbaijan has been invited to participate in the G20 Summit, which will take place on December 14–15, 2026, in Miami, AzerNEWS reports, citing the official website of the U.S. G20 presidency.
In addition to Azerbaijan, the list of invited countries includes Finland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.
The African Union and the European Union will participate as non-state participants at the G20 Summit.
It should be noted that the United States will host representatives of the world’s 20 largest economies for the first time since 2009. Washington is set to chair the G20 in 2026 and will oversee the summit in Miami.
The previous G20 Summit was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2025.
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