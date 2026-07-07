Israel kills commander of Hamas' training unit

7 July 2026 02:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Monday that it eliminated the commander of Hamas' training unit, Fadi Falah Ashur Da'mesh, in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, AzerNEWS reports.

"Da'mesh led various trainings, with an emphasis on Nuhba formation training in the years leading up to the October 7 massacre, and was one of the leaders of the fighting against our forces in the Gaza Strip. Recently, Da'mesh has promoted additional terrorist plots and attempted to work to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF spokesperson said in a post on Telegram.

The Israeli military noted that the Hamas commander was eliminated in an airstrike conducted by the Israeli forces in the Southern Command.