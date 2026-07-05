Leclerc survives Silverstone chaos to win British GP

5 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Mercedes driver George Russell finished second, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in third place after recovering from an earlier five-second penalty. The race changed dramatically in the closing stages after Max Verstappen went off track, triggering the safety car. Leclerc and Hamilton both pitted for soft tires, while Russell stayed out and moved into second.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the British Grand Prix on Sunday after a chaotic race at Silverstone ended under the safety car. "Let's go, finally," said Leclerc. "This one feels especially good", AzerNEWS reports.

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