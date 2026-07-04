TRIPP project could guarantee peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Pashinyan says

4 July 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the United States' Independence Day, AzerNEWS reports.

According to congratulatory messages published by the Armenian government's press service and cited by local media, Pashinyan extended his best wishes to Trump and the American people, noting that this year marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

In his message, Pashinyan said the anniversary symbolizes the country's commitment to the values of freedom and independence, as well as the United States' important role in contemporary international affairs.

He also stated that Armenia and the United States are united by shared interests and a longstanding friendship aimed at promoting peace and stability.

Pashinyan noted that the TRIPP project, which he said is currently being developed by the two countries, could serve as a guarantee of peace and contribute to the long-term development and prosperity of the region.