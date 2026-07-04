Magnitude 3.2 earthquake recorded in Azerbaijan's Imishli district

4 July 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

The agency said the tremor was not felt by the population and no damage or casualties were reported.

According to the Republican Seismic Survey Center, the earthquake occurred at 1:34 p.m. local time and originated at a depth of 45 kilometers.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan's Imishli district on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports.

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