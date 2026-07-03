AzerGold launches sales of locally produced silver bullion bars

3 July 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's state-owned mining company, AzerGold CJSC, has begun selling 999.9 fine silver bullion bars produced from locally sourced raw materials for the first time, aiming to meet domestic demand and broaden investment opportunities in the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The company said the launch comes amid growing global demand for silver, driven by the rapid expansion of green energy technologies and the increasing use of the precious metal in the electronics industry. These trends have further strengthened silver's strategic importance in international markets and enhanced its attractiveness as an investment asset.

The introduction of silver bullion bars is expected to contribute to the expansion of the value chain while also providing citizens with an alternative investment instrument.

At the initial stage, the products are being offered in weights of 250 grams, 500 grams and 1,000 grams. The company plans to introduce additional weight categories in the future, taking into account market demand, investor interest and consumer preferences.

AzerGold also noted that the silver bars can be sold back to the company's Sales and Exchange Center in the national currency. The products will be repurchased from consumers based on the daily official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, with an additional payment equivalent to 10% of the bullion's metal value.