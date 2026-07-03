Farewell ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei begin in Tehran
The official farewell ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, have begun in Tehran, with foreign delegations expected to participate on the first day of the commemorations, AzerNEWS informs.
According to Iranian media reports, the mourning ceremonies for the late leader will continue from July 3 to July 9.
On the following day, Khamenei's coffin will be taken to the Musalla religious complex in eastern Tehran, where residents from across Iran will be able to pay their final respects.
In addition, a large mourning procession is expected to take place in Tehran on July 6. On July 7, Khamenei's body will be transferred to Qom, a city regarded as one of the holiest centers of Shiite Islam.
On July 8, the late leader's coffin is scheduled to be transported to Iraq, where mourning ceremonies are expected to be held at the principal Shiite shrines in Najaf and Karbala, considered among the highest forms of religious tribute in the Shiite world.
The funeral ceremony for Ali Khamenei is scheduled to take place on July 9 in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.
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