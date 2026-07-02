86% of Asgaran–Khojaly–Khankendi highway construction completed

2 July 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Construction of the Asgaran–Khojaly–Khankendi highway has reached 86% completion, AzerNEWS reports, citing the press service of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

The agency said the 14.1-kilometre road, being built to Category I technical standards, will provide a shorter, more comfortable and safer route for travelers heading to the cities of Khankendi, Shusha and Lachin.

According to AAYDA, the width of the roadbed varies depending on the terrain and reaches up to 26.5 metres in certain sections.

Under the project, all earthworks have been completed and the new roadbed has already been constructed. Work is currently focused on laying the road base and asphalt-concrete pavement.

The agency noted that the construction of three bridges, nine box culverts, 38 circular culverts, and 23 reserve crossings has been fully completed. In addition, the installation of 14 bus stops along the route has also been finalized.

AAYDA said the overall implementation rate of the project currently stands at 86%.

Once commissioned, the Asgaran–Khojaly–Khankendi highway is expected to significantly improve transport connectivity across the region, boost the efficiency of freight and passenger transportation, and contribute to the development of the area's agricultural and tourism potential.